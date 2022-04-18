Twitter
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. found using ticker (AJG) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 214 and 145 calculating the average target price we see 183.33. Now with the previous closing price of 180.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 163.56 and the 200 day moving average is 156.47. The market cap for the company is $37,808m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ajg.com

The potential market cap would be $38,377m based on the market concensus.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverage’s to underwriting enterprises. This segment also performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance; and offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services to enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public, religious, and not-for-profit entities. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

