Artelo Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 88.0% Upside

Artelo Biosciences with ticker code (ARTL) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 3 and has a mean target at 5. With the stocks previous close at 2.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 88.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.1 and the 200 day moving average is 0.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $41m. Find out more information at: http://www.artelobio.com

Artelo Biosciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.