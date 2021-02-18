Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Artelo Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 88.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Artelo Biosciences with ticker code (ARTL) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 3 and has a mean target at 5. With the stocks previous close at 2.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 88.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.1 and the 200 day moving average is 0.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $41m. Find out more information at: http://www.artelobio.com

Artelo Biosciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.