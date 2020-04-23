ArTara Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 97.9% Upside

ArTara Therapeutics with ticker code (TARA) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 45. Now with the previous closing price of 22.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 97.9%. The day 50 moving average is 24.03 and the 200 day moving average is 20.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $134m. Find out more information at: http://artaratx.com

ArTara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, develops product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. Its development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, a cellular therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. ArTara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.

