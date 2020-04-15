Don't Miss
ArTara Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 93.6% Upside

ArTara Therapeutics with ticker code (TARA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 45. Now with the previous closing price of 23.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 93.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.92 and the 200 day MA is 20.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $141m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://artaratx.com

ArTara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, develops product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. Its development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, a cellular therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. ArTara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.

