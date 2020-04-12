ArTara Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 89.5% Upside

ArTara Therapeutics with ticker code (TARA) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 45 with a mean TP of 45. With the stocks previous close at 23.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 89.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $130m. Visit the company website at: http://artaratx.com

ArTara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, develops product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. Its development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, a cellular therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. ArTara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.

