ArTara Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 87.3% Upside

ArTara Therapeutics found using ticker (TARA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 45. Now with the previous closing price of 24.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 87.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.67 and the 200 day MA is 20.37. The company has a market cap of $131m. Find out more information at: http://artaratx.com

ArTara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, develops product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. Its development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, a cellular therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. ArTara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.

