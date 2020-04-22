ArTara Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 86.7% Upside

ArTara Therapeutics found using ticker (TARA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 45. With the stocks previous close at 24.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 86.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.34 while the 200 day moving average is 20.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $130m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://artaratx.com

ArTara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, develops product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. Its development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, a cellular therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. ArTara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.

