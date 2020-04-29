ArTara Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 85.6% Upside

ArTara Therapeutics found using ticker (TARA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 45 with a mean TP of 45. Now with the previous closing price of 24.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 85.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.59 while the 200 day moving average is 21.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $142m. Visit the company website at: http://artaratx.com

ArTara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, develops product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. Its development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, a cellular therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. ArTara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn