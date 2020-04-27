ArTara Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 85.5% Upside

ArTara Therapeutics with ticker code (TARA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 45. With the stocks previous close at 24.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 85.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.99. The company has a market cap of $140m. Visit the company website at: http://artaratx.com

ArTara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, develops product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. Its development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, a cellular therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. ArTara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.

