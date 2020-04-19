ArTara Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 100.8% Upside

ArTara Therapeutics with ticker code (TARA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 45 and has a mean target at 45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 100.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.4 and the 200 day MA is 20.53. The market cap for the company is $141m. Visit the company website at: http://artaratx.com

ArTara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, develops product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. Its development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, a cellular therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. ArTara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.

