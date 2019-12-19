Arrow Global Group PLC 5.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Arrow Global Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ARW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Arrow Global Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 250 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.4% from today’s opening price of 264.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46 points and increased 37.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 284.58 GBX while the 52 week low is 166.2 GBX.

Arrow Global Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 226.44 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 223.86. There are currently 176,858,244 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 421,370. Market capitalisation for LON:ARW is £467,966,924 GBP.