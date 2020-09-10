Arrow Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Arrow Electronics with ticker code (ARW) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 77.57. With the stocks previous close at 77.95 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 74.29 and the 200 day moving average is 65.39. The market cap for the company is $5,879m. Visit the company website at: http://www.arrow.com

Arrow Electronics provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

