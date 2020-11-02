Arrow Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Arrow Electronics found using ticker (ARW) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 98 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 81.86. Now with the previous closing price of 77.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.78 and the 200 day moving average is 71.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,884m. Visit the company website at: http://www.arrow.com

Arrow Electronics provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

