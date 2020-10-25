Arrow Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.5% Downside

Arrow Electronics found using ticker (ARW) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 79.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.05 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.5%. The 50 day MA is 80.77 and the 200 day MA is 70.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,481m. Company Website: http://www.arrow.com

Arrow Electronics provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

