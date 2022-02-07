Arrow Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Arrow Electronics with ticker code (ARW) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 150 and 118 with a mean TP of 137.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 127.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The day 50 moving average is 127.78 while the 200 day moving average is 119.92. The market cap for the company is $8,789m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.arrow.com

The potential market cap would be $9,489m based on the market concensus.

Arrow Electronics provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.