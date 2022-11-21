Arrow Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Arrow Electronics found using ticker (ARW) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 125 and 87 and has a mean target at 111.71. Now with the previous closing price of 107.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 99.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 112.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,647m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.arrow.com

The potential market cap would be $6,933m based on the market concensus.

Arrow Electronics provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.