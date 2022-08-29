Arrow Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Arrow Electronics found using ticker (ARW) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 150 and 120 and has a mean target at 131.57. With the stocks previous close at 107.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 114.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 120.86. The company has a market cap of $6,862m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.arrow.com

The potential market cap would be $8,423m based on the market concensus.

Arrow Electronics provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.