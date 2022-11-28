Arrow Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Arrow Electronics found using ticker (ARW) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 87 and has a mean target at 111.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 110.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 100 and the 200 day MA is 112.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,770m. Visit the company website at: https://www.arrow.com

The potential market cap would be $6,864m based on the market concensus.

Arrow Electronics provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.