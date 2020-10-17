Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Armstrong World Industries Inc with ticker code (AWI) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 67 calculating the average target price we see 78.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 69.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,260m. Visit the company website at: http://www.armstrongworldindustries.com

Armstrong World Industries designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, and structural solutions. Armstrong World Industries sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

