Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

Armstrong World Industries Inc found using ticker (AWI) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 88 and 67 calculating the mean target price we have 78.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.9%. The day 50 moving average is 69.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.99. The market cap for the company is $3,225m. Company Website: http://www.armstrongworldindustries.com

Armstrong World Industries designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, and structural solutions. Armstrong World Industries sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

