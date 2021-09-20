Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Armstrong World Industries Inc with ticker code (AWI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 124 and 102 calculating the average target price we see 109.43. With the stocks previous close at 99.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day MA is 104.95 and the 200 day moving average is 102.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,777m. Visit the company website at: http://www.armstrongceilings.com

Armstrong World Industries, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns, and moldings solutions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.