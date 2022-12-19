Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Armstrong World Industries Inc found using ticker (AWI) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 123 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 95.2. Now with the previous closing price of 69.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 83.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,135m. Visit the company website at: https://www.armstrongceilings.com

The potential market cap would be $4,298m based on the market concensus.

Armstrong World Industries, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls, facades, and partitions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.