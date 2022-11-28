Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Armstrong World Industries Inc found using ticker (AWI) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 123 and 77 with the average target price sitting at 97.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The day 50 moving average is 78.61 while the 200 day moving average is 84.52. The market cap for the company is $3,507m. Find out more information at: https://www.armstrongceilings.com

The potential market cap would be $4,457m based on the market concensus.

Armstrong World Industries, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls, facades, and partitions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.