Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Armstrong World Industries Inc found using ticker (AWI) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 130 and 91 and has a mean target at 110.67. With the stocks previous close at 90.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The 50 day MA is 94.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 103.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,222m. Company Website: https://www.armstrongceilings.com

The potential market cap would be $5,181m based on the market concensus.

Armstrong World Industries, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls, facades, and partitions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

