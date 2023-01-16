Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Armstrong World Industries Inc found using ticker (AWI) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 123 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 89.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The day 50 moving average is 73.07 while the 200 day moving average is 81.25. The market cap for the company is $3,427m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.armstrongceilings.com

The potential market cap would be $4,143m based on the market concensus.

Armstrong World Industries, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls, facades, and partitions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.