Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Armstrong World Industries Inc with ticker code (AWI) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 124 and 70 and has a mean target at 89.8. With the stocks previous close at 75.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 72.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 80.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,490m. Visit the company website at: https://www.armstrongceilings.com

The potential market cap would be $4,153m based on the market concensus.

Armstrong World Industries, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls, facades, and partitions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.