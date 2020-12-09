Twitter
Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

Armstrong World Industries Inc with ticker code (AWI) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 89 and 63 with a mean TP of 74.75. With the stocks previous close at 80.82 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 71.12 and the 200 day MA is 73.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,865m. Company Website: http://www.armstrongceilings.com

Armstrong World Industries designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, and structural solutions. Armstrong World Industries sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

