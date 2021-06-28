Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Armstrong World Industries Inc found using ticker (AWI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 124 and 94 with the average target price sitting at 102. Now with the previous closing price of 106.19 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.9%. The day 50 moving average is 105.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 91.84. The market cap for the company is $5,071m. Company Website: http://www.armstrongceilings.com

Armstrong World Industries, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns, and moldings solutions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.