Armstrong Flooring – Consensus Indicates Potential -40.8% Downside

Armstrong Flooring with ticker code (AFI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.07 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -40.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.13. The company has a market cap of $114m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.armstrongflooring.com

Armstrong Flooring, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

