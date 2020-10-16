Armstrong Flooring – Consensus Indicates Potential -40.0% Downside

Armstrong Flooring with ticker code (AFI) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 and has a mean target at 3. Now with the previous closing price of 5 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -40.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.9 while the 200 day moving average is 3.05. The company has a market cap of $116m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.armstrongflooring.com

Armstrong Flooring, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

