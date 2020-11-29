Twitter
Armstrong Flooring – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.7% Downside

Armstrong Flooring found using ticker (AFI) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.56 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -15.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.42. The company has a market cap of $82m. Find out more information at: http://www.armstrongflooring.com

Armstrong Flooring, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

