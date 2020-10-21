ARMOUR Residential REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

ARMOUR Residential REIT with ticker code (ARR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 with a mean TP of 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.07. The market cap for the company is $608m. Find out more information at: http://www.armourreit.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company’s securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity’s (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration’s issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

