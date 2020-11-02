Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

ARMOUR Residential REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

ARMOUR Residential REIT with ticker code (ARR) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10. With the stocks previous close at 9.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.66 and the 200 day moving average is 9.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $618m. Company Website: http://www.armourreit.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company’s securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity’s (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration’s issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Company profile, news, interviews on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Company Presentations

    Hardman & Co

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Latest interviews

    FTSE 100 News

    Funds

    Sustainability

    UK Broker Ratings

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.