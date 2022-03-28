Twitter
ARMOUR Residential REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

ARMOUR Residential REIT with ticker code (ARR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.5 and 9 and has a mean target at 9.17. With the stocks previous close at 8.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day MA is 8.78 while the 200 day moving average is 10.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $810m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.armourreit.com

The potential market cap would be $891m based on the market concensus.

ARMOUR Residential REIT invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company’s securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity’s (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration’s issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

