ARMOUR Residential REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

ARMOUR Residential REIT found using ticker (ARR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 6 with a mean TP of 7.67. With the stocks previous close at 7.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.38. The market cap for the company is $786m. Visit the company website at: https://www.armourreit.com

The potential market cap would be $792m based on the market concensus.

ARMOUR Residential REIT invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company’s securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity’s (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration’s issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.