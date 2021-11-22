ARMOUR Residential REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

ARMOUR Residential REIT found using ticker (ARR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 10.42. Now with the previous closing price of 10.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.75 while the 200 day moving average is 11.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $923m. Company Website: http://www.armourreit.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company’s securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity’s (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration’s issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.