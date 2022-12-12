ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. found using ticker (ARR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 5.83. Now with the previous closing price of 5.9 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $780m. Company Website: https://www.armourreit.com

The potential market cap would be $770m based on the market concensus.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company’s securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity’s (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration’s issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.