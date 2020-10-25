Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties found using ticker (AHH) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 10.88. Now with the previous closing price of 8.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The day 50 moving average is 9.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $703m. Visit the company website at: http://www.armadahoffler.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn