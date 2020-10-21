Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties with ticker code (AHH) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 with a mean TP of 10.88. Now with the previous closing price of 8.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day MA is 9.54 and the 200 day MA is 9.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $679m. Visit the company website at: http://www.armadahoffler.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

