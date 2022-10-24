Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.8% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties with ticker code (AHH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 15.58. With the stocks previous close at 10.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.8%. The day 50 moving average is 12.17 while the 200 day moving average is 13.43. The company has a market cap of $976m. Visit the company website at: https://www.armadahoffler.com

The potential market cap would be $1,394m based on the market concensus.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.