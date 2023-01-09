Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties found using ticker (AHH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.5 and 12 and has a mean target at 14.25. Now with the previous closing price of 11.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.76 while the 200 day moving average is 12.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,025m. Find out more information at: https://www.armadahoffler.com

The potential market cap would be $1,279m based on the market concensus.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.