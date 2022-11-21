Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties with ticker code (AHH) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.5 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 14.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The day 50 moving average is 11.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.19. The company has a market cap of $1,080m. Find out more information at: https://www.armadahoffler.com

The potential market cap would be $1,334m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.