Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties with ticker code (AHH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.5 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 14.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day MA is 11.59 and the 200 day MA is 12.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,041m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.armadahoffler.com

The potential market cap would be $1,258m based on the market concensus.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.