Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties with ticker code (AHH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.5 and 13.5 with the average target price sitting at 15.71. With the stocks previous close at 15.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.94 and the 200 day moving average is 13.48. The market cap for the company is $915m. Company Website: http://www.armadahoffler.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.