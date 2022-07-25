Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties with ticker code (AHH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.75 and 14 and has a mean target at 16.13. With the stocks previous close at 13.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.18 and the 200 day moving average is 14.06. The market cap for the company is $1,180m. Find out more information at: https://www.armadahoffler.com

The potential market cap would be $1,411m based on the market concensus.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.