Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Armada Hoffler Properties with ticker code (AHH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.5 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 14.33. Now with the previous closing price of 12.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.34 while the 200 day moving average is 13.11. The market cap for the company is $1,060m. Find out more information at: https://www.armadahoffler.com

The potential market cap would be $1,250m based on the market concensus.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

