Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties found using ticker (AHH) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 14 with a mean TP of 15.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The day 50 moving average is 13.3 while the 200 day moving average is 12.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $785m. Company Website: http://www.armadahoffler.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.