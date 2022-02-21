Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties found using ticker (AHH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13.5 with the average target price sitting at 16.32. Now with the previous closing price of 14.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.4 while the 200 day moving average is 13.8. The company has a market cap of $1,253m. Company Website: https://www.armadahoffler.com

The potential market cap would be $1,412m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.