Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties with ticker code (AHH) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 14.5 with a mean TP of 15.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The day 50 moving average is 13.38 while the 200 day moving average is 13.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $833m. Find out more information at: http://www.armadahoffler.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.