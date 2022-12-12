Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. with ticker code (AHH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.5 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 14.33. Now with the previous closing price of 11.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The day 50 moving average is 11.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,055m. Company Website: https://www.armadahoffler.com

The potential market cap would be $1,266m based on the market concensus.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.